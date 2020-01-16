iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.94. 36,431,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,652,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.929 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

