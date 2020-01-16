iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.11 and last traded at $60.42, approximately 1,350 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWGS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter.

