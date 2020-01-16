iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,290,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,460. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $121.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7976 dividend. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

