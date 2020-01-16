iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.35

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.35 and last traded at $162.29, with a volume of 26492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJS)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.