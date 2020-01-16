iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $162.35

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $162.35 and last traded at $162.29, with a volume of 26492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.98.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJS)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
