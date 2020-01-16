iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD) Shares Down 18.2%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc (CVE:ISD)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 43,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About iSIGN Media Solutions (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based interactive proximity security alert messaging and mobile marketing solutions for commercial and security purpose in North America. The company gathers point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights; and enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers, and loyalty perks to consumer mobile devices on location and in real-time.

