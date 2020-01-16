Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 157,204 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

ITUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.27. 997,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049,469. Itau Unibanco has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

