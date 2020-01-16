Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.72 per share, for a total transaction of $129,999.52. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,884 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,005.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 939,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 916,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $17,004,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $7,323,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

