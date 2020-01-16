Jentner Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Jentner Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jentner Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4,336.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,243,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,787,482 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,021,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,937,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,142,000 after purchasing an additional 314,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,386 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $60.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.6173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

