Jentner Corp Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jentner Corp reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,712,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,638 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after acquiring an additional 230,073 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,827. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $136.40 and a 1-year high of $183.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

