Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock remained flat at $$7.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $2,367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

