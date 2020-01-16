John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Trading 0.1% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.57 and last traded at $41.54, 1,604 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter.

