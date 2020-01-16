JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $2,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.
NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,869.01. 982,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,894. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.94.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.