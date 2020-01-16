JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $2,200.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (down previously from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,174.02.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,869.01. 982,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,894. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,818.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

