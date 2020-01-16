JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Hold Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLVS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,138,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,216. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.13. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.84 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 298.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,607,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after buying an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 85.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 614.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 251,881 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.