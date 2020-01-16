JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $794.00

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 794 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 784 ($10.31), with a volume of 38985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 784 ($10.31).

The company has a market cap of $360.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 682.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 682.12.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

