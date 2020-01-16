Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.19.

JMIA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 7,933,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,705,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

