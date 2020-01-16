JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Stock Price Down 57.7%

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP)’s share price dropped 57.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 280.56 ($3.69) and last traded at GBX 308 ($4.05), approximately 2,594 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728.75 ($9.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $238.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 407.52. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

