KAASO (KAASO) Market Cap Tops $2,917.00

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded down 61.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One KAASO token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and VinDAX. KAASO has a market cap of $2,917.00 and $1,419.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KAASO has traded down 70.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.81 or 0.03610839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00193626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028420 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00126492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

