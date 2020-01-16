Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock worth $2,182,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.
KPTI stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for
the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).
