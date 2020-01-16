Katherine Stueland Sells 1,000 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $18,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InVitae alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $17,080.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of InVitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48.

NVTA stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,771. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.45. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in InVitae in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InVitae in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.