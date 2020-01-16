Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Stake Lowered by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd accounts for about 2.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 844,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 1.7% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,430,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 14.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 40,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 96.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the third quarter valued at about $844,000.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 101,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,720. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, President James C. Baker acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $537,500.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

