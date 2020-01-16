KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) was upgraded by research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 770 ($10.13) target price on the copper miner’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 525 ($6.91). Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KAZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 652 ($8.58).

KAZ traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 553 ($7.27). 321,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 526.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 494.54. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

