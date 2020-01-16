Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €700.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KER. Jefferies Financial Group set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €480.00 ($558.14) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock traded up €10.50 ($12.21) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €605.10 ($703.60). The company had a trading volume of 220,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €570.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €505.86.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.