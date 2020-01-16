Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 44554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Kew Media Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 million and a PE ratio of -3.15.
About Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW)
Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Kew Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kew Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.