KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

KeyCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. KeyCorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 11,297,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017,636. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.