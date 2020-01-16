Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Cut by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 129,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,676. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

