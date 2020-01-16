Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Komatsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Komatsu presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 71,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

