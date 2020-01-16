Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $24.73 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

