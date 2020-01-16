Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €46.59 ($54.17).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PHIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.