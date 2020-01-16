Kuai Token (KT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.83 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. In the last week, Kuai Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.13 or 0.03665828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00198668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00126887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

