Kuka (ETR:KU2) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Kuka Ag (ETR:KU2) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €36.60 ($42.56) and last traded at €36.60 ($42.56), approximately 1,289 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.70 ($42.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 609.17.

About Kuka (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates in Automotive, Industries, Consumer Goods & Logistic Automation, and Operating/Manufacturing/Purchase segments. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial and service robots, as well as robot controllers and software.

