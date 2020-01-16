Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,606. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $588.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

