L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SCX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380. L S Starrett has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.80.
L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 2.75%.
L S Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.