La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Price Down 10.8%

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) traded down 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.88, 2,881,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,084,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $162.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. Analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

