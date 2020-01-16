Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
LAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
