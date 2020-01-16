Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.32

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.32 and last traded at $91.17, with a volume of 13182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

