Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE LPI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,288. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 37.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 264,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 14.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 74,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

