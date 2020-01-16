Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.18

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and traded as low as $33.98. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

