Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,185 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE reduced its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 2.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned approximately 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 495,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

