Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,675 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after buying an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after buying an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $794,495,000 after buying an additional 8,094,852 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

