Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Lennar by 61.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth $7,627,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Lennar by 3.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 141,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. 3,479,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,894. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

