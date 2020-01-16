Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $79.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.90 million and the lowest is $77.47 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $87.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $320.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $317.90 million to $323.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $314.86 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $322.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after purchasing an additional 912,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after purchasing an additional 510,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,889,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 176,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,093,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 330,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $10.99. 10,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,663. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

