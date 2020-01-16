LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for about 2.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $37,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,960,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $593,191,000 after purchasing an additional 274,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 148.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 996,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595,208 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after purchasing an additional 105,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHCG. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $145.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

