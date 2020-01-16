LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $145.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.