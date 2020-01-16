LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
LHCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.
LHCG stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,856. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $145.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
