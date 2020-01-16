Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

