Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,514 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1,621.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $5,665,960.86. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $1,253,182.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,837 shares of company stock valued at $32,117,423.

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,034. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

