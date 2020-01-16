Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Liberty SiriusXM Group provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $49.50. 13,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,334. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 168.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,939.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

