Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises about 1.9% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Selz Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 13,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

