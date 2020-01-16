Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Short Interest Update

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

LLNW traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,259. The firm has a market cap of $567.47 million, a PE ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 2.15. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

