Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll bought 73,600 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $161,184.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 247,468 shares of company stock worth $555,305. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

LINC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

