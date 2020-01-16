Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 2,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,300. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

